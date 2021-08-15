Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Shaheen Bhatt: Parent puzzle
How do you get your parents to take you seriously?
Shaheen Bhatt: Parent puzzle

How could you nudge your parents into going for therapy or even hearing you out when it comes to their relationship? And, is it your place to say anything in the first place?
By Shaheen Bhatt
Parent trap

My parents are in their 60s and contemplating divorce. Not that either of them has found someone else, but they claim they want to spend time alone now. How do I convince them otherwise?

—Shreya P, Via email

As much as it may hurt to watch your parents separate, ultimately, the decision to stay together or get divorced is theirs to make. There is little to be gained from forcing two unhappy people to stay together. Trust that if they do choose to get divorced, it will be a well-thought-out decision. Look at it as something positive — they are taking steps towards being happier as individuals, which will translate to a happier family overall.

Shaheen Bhatt’s public outing of her own challenges with mental health fuelled discourse about a relatively ignored topic, and made her a role model for young girls to look up to

