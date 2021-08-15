Shaheen Bhatt: Parent puzzle
Parent trap
My parents are in their 60s and contemplating divorce. Not that either of them has found someone else, but they claim they want to spend time alone now. How do I convince them otherwise?
—Shreya P, Via email
As much as it may hurt to watch your parents separate, ultimately, the decision to stay together or get divorced is theirs to make. There is little to be gained from forcing two unhappy people to stay together. Trust that if they do choose to get divorced, it will be a well-thought-out decision. Look at it as something positive — they are taking steps towards being happier as individuals, which will translate to a happier family overall.
From HT Brunch, August 15, 2021
