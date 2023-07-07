Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Fight the ‘fix’ation: Your partner is not your pet project

Fight the ‘fix’ation: Your partner is not your pet project

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Jul 07, 2023 09:19 PM IST

Well-intended love can only go so far. It’s not a woman’s job to fix a man. Heed the signs to know when to stay and when to leave

Shahid Kapoor strikes again. In an interview to an online film magazine in June, the actor, who has been married to Mira Kapoor for eight years (they share two children), decided to offer this hot take on marriage. “This entire marriage thing is about one thing: that the guy was a mess and the woman came in to fix him,” he said. “So the rest of his life is going to be a journey of him getting fixed and becoming a decent person. That’s pretty much what life is about.”

In The Simpsons (1989-) Homer often sincerely wants to do what’s best for Marge, but fails in execution. She leaves him after one couples therapy session. There’s even a short divorce. Strangely, she continues to stay with him.
If your partner disrespects you, belittles your feelings or undermines your trust, and attempts to address these issues lead to minimal change or repeated betrayal, it might be time to consider leaving, like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan left Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).
And so it goes. Grown men continue to stagnate emotionally. Adult women believe their partners are their projects, that love is a magic potion, that all men are pliable lumps of cologne-fragranced clay. It damages both people in the relationship. No wonder everyone’s so tired.

