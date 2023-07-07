Fight the ‘fix’ation: Your partner is not your pet project

Shahid Kapoor strikes again. In an interview to an online film magazine in June, the actor, who has been married to Mira Kapoor for eight years (they share two children), decided to offer this hot take on marriage. “This entire marriage thing is about one thing: that the guy was a mess and the woman came in to fix him,” he said. “So the rest of his life is going to be a journey of him getting fixed and becoming a decent person. That’s pretty much what life is about.” In The Simpsons (1989-) Homer often sincerely wants to do what’s best for Marge, but fails in execution. She leaves him after one couples therapy session. There’s even a short divorce. Strangely, she continues to stay with him.