So, your fave writer/singer/comic is a monster? Here’s how to cope

Let’s take stock of where our heroes stand, shall we? Author JK Rowling has revealed herself to be a raging transphobe. The late novelist Alice Munro, her daughter Andrea Robin Skinner has revealed, knew her husband was sexually abusing Skinner as a child, and did nothing to stop it. Multiple women have accused Neil Gaiman of sexual assault. Rapper Snoop Dogg has been arrested for illegal drug possession, holding firearms, and vandalism, but was one of the promoters of the Paris Olympics. Hollywood still can’t decide whether Woody Allen did or didn’t rape his young adopted daughter in 1992.

Snoop Dogg has a string of criminal charges against him. Yet, he’s made uplifting children’s music. (PHOTOS: ADOBE STOCK AND SHUTTERSTOCK)