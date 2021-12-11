Social Media Star of The Week: Param Sahib Singh

A wall in Sukhna lake is covered with doodles of Sikh characters and elements like the Reels, stickers and emojis we use in daily life to depict the social bubble we are in. The 10x14 feet wall was painted in two days, complete with a live stream, by designer Param, who’s gained popularity for his quirky artwork on his Instagram feed.

“I wanted to do something more representative of my work and this has long been in the making,” he says.

Canvas story

“It seemed unreal till two days prior to the painting. I was going from a non-tangible platform (Instagram) to a tangible one (canvas). On digital platforms, we are in control and work in limited space. There is no back button. So, I wanted to scale it up. This taught me about perspectives and proportions,” says the 30-year-old Delhi resident.

People have DM-ed Param, saying they had never seen a life-sized Sikh doodle before, making comments like “Paaji tussi toh chaa gaye”.

“There is no Sikh representation in pop culture. We only see it in terms of caricatures and in books or novels,” says Param, who started doing illustrations with Sikh characters five years ago.

“The idea of representing a Sikh character was an extension of my own self. I created alter egos in terms of doodles—how would a Sikh character dress, how would he interact with the community, what does he goes through in society?”

Signature style

Creatively, this is perhaps also an extension of the design label he started in 2016, which was another platform for his digital artwork and personality. “My Indian bridalwear is a fun pop take on Indianwear though the base remains elements originating from India,” he explains his style signature.

He strives to make his artwork educational, and the results, he says, have been there since day one . “I’ve had friends reach out to me saying they don’t want their kids to behave like they don’t know how to respect a person,” concludes Param, who’s also out and proud and a supporter of the LGBTQAI+ community.

