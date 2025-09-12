Soft power: Men are re-defining what sexy looks like. Your turn now

It started, in the early years of this century, with metrosexuals. David Beckham and other male celebrities began showing off their hairbands, their manicured nails, their on-trend outfits. We got our first glimpse of straight men who were sexy without being macho. Shah Rukh Khan flaunted cleavage and necklaces at the Met Gala. (GETTY IMAGES)

And my, how we’ve grown! Pedro Pascal has been softening up his look on film promos (He’s in everything, he looks good in everything. Thank you, angels!). At the Met Gala in May, Shah Rukh Khan wore necklaces, a jacket with a deep neckline and a cape (Just enough cleavage to keep us hooked). Ishaan Khatter’s looks have been laidback but stylish (He’s even worn skirts).

These are exciting times to live in, say designers. Arun Kumar, design head of Rare Rabbit, finds that younger people have fewer hang-ups about masculinity and looking macho all the time. Abhishek Gandhi of Videshi Studio says, “Men today want to look confident without the aggression.” We’ve lived through the #MeToo meltdown – it’s no surprise that men want to rid themselves of the power-dude persona. Easy, expressive and approachable are the new sexy.

“It’s a vibe. How you feel is what dictates the trend,” says designer Dhruv Kapoor. Even then, it’s possible to trip up. Here’s some help.

Ishaan Khatter looks good in sleeveless styles. (INSTAGRAM/@ISHAANKHATTER)

Loosen up. This means, pick trousers with a bit of drape, shirts that skim rather than grip, loose knits, and layers that add dimension, says Kumar. A half-unbuttoned silk, satin or printed shirt paired with wide-leg trousers creates a sensual yet relaxed look. Not all fabrics flow well. Stiff cottons or synthetic blends will kill the look, says Kumar.Kapoor recommends a loose pair of jeans with a tank top and a jacket that sits above the waist. “It makes the legs look longer, torso shorter, creating a sexy proportion.”

Right the balance. Pascal and Jacob Elordi have been pairing volume with structure to look like they’re dressed up but still easy-breezy. Ranveer Singh does this pretty well too, says Gandhi. So, with voluminous trousers, choose sharply cut jackets. With a stiff sherwani, wear a long, gathered skirt underneath.

Open up. Sleeveless shirts, plunging necklines, loosely buttoned shirts, oversized armholes – they’re all part of the game. “But if you’re showing skin, keep the rest of the look minimal and clean,” says Kumar. And remember, effortless does not mean careless. Trim away straggling beards, chest hair and ratty nails. “Grooming matters. You can’t look shabby.”

Pedro Pascal loves a little reveal on the red carpet — chest, biceps, flash of leg. (INSTAGRAM/@PASCALISPUNK)

Watch your step. For shoes, stay comfy with suede loafers, embroidered slip-ons, chunky sandals or sneakers with bold details. Kapoor suggests picking a hybrid of sandals and shoes. “Go chunky and wear something that adds height,” he says.

Zoom out. One way that celebrities are softening up their look is with accessories that were once considered girly. Pearls are sexy on men now, says Kapoor. “Wear them as bracelets or even a necklace.” Metal accessories and charm bracelets are big too. Kumar suggests stacked rings and pearl accents to go with looks that feature clean tailoring. Scarves and belts in soft fabrics can add depth without overpowering a casual look.

Fit the mood. Soft looks won’t work if your vibe is still 1990s Sylvester Stallone. Those pearls will clash with your alpha-male attitude at a party. Try to think softer, not just look it, says Kapoor. And definitely don’t do oversized for the sake of it. That could look sloppy. Drape and flow should still follow the body’s form.

From HT Brunch, September 13, 2025

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch