Sohrab Khushrushahi: Challenge yourself
Q What are the exercise challenges I should actually participate in? There are so many trending every now and then.
—William, via email
There are some things I would look into before taking up a challenge:
1. Is it done by someone who knows what they are doing? If so, what is their training experience?
2. Find out the track record/success rate of the challenge.
3. Ask yourself: Does the challenge meet your desired goals?
4. Speak to fitness coaches to really understand what the challenge is.
@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars
From HT Brunch, October 22, 2022
