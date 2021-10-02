Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Sohrab Khushrushahi: Gymming in the times of Covid
Sohrab Khushrushahi: Gymming in the times of Covid

How to get back to the gym while staying safe during the pandemic
Published on Oct 02, 2021 10:25 PM IST
By Sohrab Khushrushahi

What are the Covid safety protocols I should follow while going back to my gym?

—Ashish S, Mumbai

Make sure you book your own workout slot, if your gym does that. Take your hand sanitiser and hand towel with you. Keeping those hands clean through your workout session would be a great start. Your gym will be ensuring safety measures are taken as well, so you should be okay.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, October 3, 2021

