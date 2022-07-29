Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Sohrab Khushrushahi: Home workouts made easy

Sohrab Khushrushahi: Home workouts made easy

brunch
Published on Jul 29, 2022 08:02 PM IST
Why it’s wiser to not invest in heavy-duty equipment for your home gym, and what you can use instead
The best and budget home workout equipment for
The best and budget home workout equipment for
BySohrab Khushrushahi

Workout from home

Given my hectic schedule, I am planning to buy equipment—a treadmill etc—which will help me stay fit as I have permanent WFH now. What should I opt for if I want to invest in just one thing?

—Anisha, via email

I’d say go invest in a bunch of DBs or resistance bands, instead. Pick weights based on your level. A treadmill is expensive and takes up a lot of space. Your spouse or parents may not be too pleased with the investment, so be smart about it. I also think it’s important to work on your strength rather than focus all your energy on cardio work. You can get that done by stepping out for a walk anyway.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, July 30, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out