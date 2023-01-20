Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Sohrab Khushrushahi: Mom and workouts

brunch
Published on Jan 20, 2023 10:02 PM IST

Sohrab Khushrushahi has tips on how to get your parents to start a fitness regime.
BySohrab Khushrushahi

Q How can I make my mom get into a workout routine? She’s 63.

—Anisha, Mumbai

For me, fitness always has to be something you enjoy doing. And, working on your fitness doesn’t mean you have to get into a gym and train. Find out what activity she enjoys doing and start with that. If she enjoys going for walks, make sure she does that. At her age, a little strength work will help, so, maybe get her into a gym supervised by a trainer once a week for a few minutes? But only if she is comfortable.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, January 21, 2023

