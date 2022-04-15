Sohrab Khushrushahi: Start moving!

Start small

I want to lose 20 kgs but have a hectic schedule which keeps me bound to my desk six days a week. How can I go about this?

—Piyush, Via Instagram

First, stop thinking end goal. Start small. Your hectic work schedule doesn’t mean you can’t eat well. So, plan your food and make sure you’re eating good, clean, nutritious food. Second, you don’t need to work out for an hour every day or even every day for that matter. Start with moving for 15-20 minutes a day and build up from there. Walk instead of taking a cab for short distances, walk in your office while taking calls, and where possible, climb stairs instead of taking the elevator. All these small steps help.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

