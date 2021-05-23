Sohrab Khushrushahi: Sweet ache
Sweet moot
I have a terrible case of sweet tooth which sometimes outweighs the work I’ve done in the gym. How can I up my gymming game?
—SM, Mumbai
The one thing you need to understand is that you can’t make up for eating sweets by beating yourself up harder in the gym. That’s just sending your brain the wrong message. You’re saying eating is bad and I will punish myself with workouts. That never really works. You should focus on upping your nutrition game rather than your gymming one.
@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars
From HT Brunch, May 23, 2021
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
-
Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors
-
Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts
-
This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up
-
Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause