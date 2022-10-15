Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Technical Guruji: Gym essential

Q I need durable, sweat resistant wireless headphones while working out. Any suggestions?

—Karthik, Delhi

Almost all modern earphones are sweat resistant today and come up with an IPX4 rating, which is ideal for an extreme workout as well. Some of the bets in the market include the Sennheiser Sport True Wireless, Jabra Elite 85t and the Sony 800N, depending on your budget. Shure also has a few good options.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 22million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

