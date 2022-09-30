Technical Guruji: HomePod vs Alexa

Tech Ecosystem

Q Apple HomePod or Alexa—which one offers more?

—Avinash, Delhi

It’s definitely Alexa that offers more. It’s widely compatible with a lot more devices. Although, if you are in an Apple ecosystem at home, then it makes more sense to get the Apple HomePod because it will weave into your system at home seamlessly, and will offer more in your particular usage than Alexa. It all depends on whether you use Apple or Android devices at home.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 22million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, October 1, 2022

