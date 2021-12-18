Technical Guruji: How to pick perfect desi dishwasher and gymming earphones

Dish the details

How do you gauge the best dishwasher to buy for an Indian household?

—Pankhti, Via Instagram

In India, due to the different kinds of cuisine and utensils we have, the standard dishwasher used in the West is not suitable. Siemens, Bosch and IFB, are some of the top brands. Make sure the tub is stainless steel and choose the capacity from the different plate settings after seeing the kind of utensils and crockery you use. If you just buy it at random, then you might not be able to use it for the utensils you need to clean.

Gymming essential

The best pair of earphones while working out in an excessively loud gym?

—Yankhu Haokip, Delhi

You need to get a pair that’s not just made for working out but has active noise cancellation. What I use is the Sony WF-SP800N. It’s especially made for these active scenarios. They are pretty loud and have good sound. You will enjoy the experience. Otherwise, feel free to choose from Powerbeats Pro, Jabra or other Sony models.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21.4 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, December 19, 2021

