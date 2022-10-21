Technical Guruji: Of phone dilemma and career calling

Phone analysis

Q The OnePlus or the Pixel—what’s the better option when it comes to the camera, speed and handy tools?

—Lucia, Mumbai

The Pixel definitely leads the way in terms of the camera. The performance is neck-and-neck considering that the One Plus flagship will come with best Snapdragon processors, while Pixel gets the Google Tensor, which is also really good. One Plus has the OxygenOS (operating system), which gives you more feasibility in software options, while the Pixel doesn’t have as many built-in options.

As far as the audio is concerned, they are both equally powerful and versatile, but OnePlus doesn’t come with a headphone jack. Some Pixel too don’t come with one.

Engineering sound

Q I want to pursue sound engineering. Is that a viable career option?

—Antriksh, Delhi

There are so many career options today if you study sound engineering—working with music directors, in sound studios and even mastering live gigs. It is still a niche market in India but the opportunities are steadily increasing. Every studio needs one as does every producer, so there is enough demand. Just be efficient and find quick solutions.

