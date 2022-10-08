Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Technical Guruji: Outdoor lighting

Technical Guruji: Outdoor lighting

brunch
Published on Oct 08, 2022 12:47 AM IST

If you’re confused about how to light up your balcony and that too on a budget, here are a few suggestions

The perfect balcony light set up
The perfect balcony light set up
ByGaurav Chaudhary

Balcony basics

Q What’s the best way to light up my balcony on a budget?

—Avinash, Delhi

The simplest and easiest way is to use adhesive hooks to hold the lights up. Use the railing and furniture to twirl cheap fairylights around it and set it up in a pattern of your choice. You can also add some ambient lighting using smart bulbs or get/make a papier-mâché lamp and use a hook to hang it from the ceiling. Just make sure it’s far away from any water spillage.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 22million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, October 8, 2022

Saturday, October 08, 2022
