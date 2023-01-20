Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Technical Guruji: Projector vs TV

Technical Guruji: Projector vs TV

brunch
Published on Jan 20, 2023 10:05 PM IST

Screen SuaveQ What are the pros and cons of getting a projector instead of a TV? —Anisa, DelhiI f you are planning to make a home theatre, with proper sound and light treatments, then buying a projector makes sense as it gives you screen size options upwards of 100 inches

Gaurav Chaudhary discusses what makes a projector different from a TV
Gaurav Chaudhary discusses what makes a projector different from a TV
ByGaurav Chaudhary

Screen Suave

Q What are the pros and cons of getting a projector instead of a TV?

—Anisa, Delhi

I f you are planning to make a home theatre, with proper sound and light treatments, then buying a projector makes sense as it gives you screen size options upwards of 100 inches. But, don’t just replace your living room TV with a projector.The picture quality will not be as good, although a projector may sound cheaper as compared to TV.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 22 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, January 21, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out