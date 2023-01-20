Technical Guruji: Projector vs TV
Published on Jan 20, 2023 10:05 PM IST
Q What are the pros and cons of getting a projector instead of a TV? —Anisa, DelhiI f you are planning to make a home theatre, with proper sound and light treatments, then buying a projector makes sense as it gives you screen size options upwards of 100 inches
Q What are the pros and cons of getting a projector instead of a TV?
—Anisa, Delhi
I f you are planning to make a home theatre, with proper sound and light treatments, then buying a projector makes sense as it gives you screen size options upwards of 100 inches. But, don’t just replace your living room TV with a projector.The picture quality will not be as good, although a projector may sound cheaper as compared to TV.
From HT Brunch, January 21, 2023
