Technical Guruji: Resale value

Published on Dec 17, 2022 12:51 AM IST

Q Which app or website offers the maximum when it comes to selling off your old phone? —Vijay, Delhi

To be honest, none

ByGaurav Chaudhary

Q Which app or website offers the maximum when it comes to selling off your old phone?

—Vijay, Delhi

To be honest, none. No matter which website or app you use, the price you get won’t be great because they offer instant selling options. You don’t get the value for a good phone, unless you’re doing an exchange with some brand. It’s better to take it to an offline market or put up an ad for it, or sell it yourself, even though it might be a hindrance. It’s still a financially better option.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 22 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, December 17, 2022

Saturday, December 17, 2022
