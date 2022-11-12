Technical Guruji: Smart move

Patience is key

Q What smart glasses/spectacles options in the Indian market can I invest in?

—Anil, Delhi

There are a few smart glasses available which can be used as bluetooth earphones as well. Bose has a few decent ones, which are relatively expensive. There are some options by Noise, which is still in the developing state. I wouldn’t recommend you jumping into this right now. Wait for a few years.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 22million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, November 12, 2022

