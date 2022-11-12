Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Technical Guruji: Smart move

Technical Guruji: Smart move

brunch
Published on Nov 12, 2022 12:02 AM IST

Are there any decent smart spectacles available in the Indian market? Or should you wait a while to invest?

Is it time to invest in smart glasses?
Is it time to invest in smart glasses?
ByGaurav Chaudhary

Patience is key

Q What smart glasses/spectacles options in the Indian market can I invest in?

—Anil, Delhi

There are a few smart glasses available which can be used as bluetooth earphones as well. Bose has a few decent ones, which are relatively expensive. There are some options by Noise, which is still in the developing state. I wouldn’t recommend you jumping into this right now. Wait for a few years.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 22million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, November 12, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out