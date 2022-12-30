Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Technical Guruji: Smart options

Q Where can I find smart watches/clocks for my bedroom that look like traditional alarm clocks? —Lokesh, Delhi

I f you're looking something that's authentically traditional but has all the functions of a smart watch, then it's still going to be a while till you can get something that's not super expensive in India. What you could opt for is one which has a digital LCD panel, which you can mask with the body of a vintage clock. Or, you could go for a clock that's kind of smart.

ByGaurav Chaudhary

Matter of time

Q Where can I find smart watches/clocks for my bedroom that look like traditional alarm clocks?

—Lokesh, Delhi

I f you’re looking something that’s authentically traditional but has all the functions of a smart watch, then it’s still going to be a while till you can get something that’s not super expensive in India. What you could opt for is one which has a digital LCD panel, which you can mask with the body of a vintage clock. Or, you could go for a clock that’s kind of smart.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 22 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, December 31, 2022

