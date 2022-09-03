Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Technical Guruji: Speaker talk

Technical Guruji: Speaker talk

brunch
Published on Sep 03, 2022 01:34 AM IST

If you’re looking for a powerful and long-lasting speaker that connects via Bluetooth, then here are some options for you

The best speakers for a party
ByGaurav Chaudhary

Party playlist

Which Bluetooth speakers would you recommend for a party? Something powerful and long-lasting.

—Meher, Via Instagram

There are two options that are ideal for you if it’s a party spread over a large venue. The first is the JBL party box 1000, which is massive in size and ensures you get a fuller sound. The V90DW from Sony is the second speaker you can look at for best results.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 22million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, September 3, 2022

