Technical Guruji: Tablet pros and cons

Updated on Sep 24, 2022 12:26 AM IST

Laptop or a tablet—which works better for you?
ByGaurav Chaudhary

Q. Should I buy a new laptop or switch to a tablet?

—Sangram, Delhi

The iPad is an amazing tablet. I wouldn’t recommend an Android over it. The pros of a tablet include long battery life, great performance, portability and the versatile experience. But a tablet is not a full-fledged computer with operating systems like Mac or Windows. So, there are limitations as you won’t be able to run desktop apps. Depending on your usage, it could be a good replacement for your laptop.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 22 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, September 24, 2022

September 24, 2022
