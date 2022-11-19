Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Technical Guruji: Tag task

Technical Guruji: Tag task

brunch
Published on Nov 19, 2022 02:39 AM IST

Tag it Q What Is there an Android equivalent for AirTags? —Hunar, Delhi Samsung Galaxy’s own version of the AirTag is pretty good and easy to use—you can just attach it to your bags

Android options for AirTags
Android options for AirTags
ByGaurav Chaudhary

Tag it

Q What Is there an Android equivalent for AirTags?

—Hunar, Delhi

Samsung Galaxy’s own version of the AirTag is pretty good and easy to use—you can just attach it to your bags. Tile is the OG when it comes to smart tags for luggage, and is quite reliable. I wouldn’t rely on the others available in the market just yet because the performance isn’t at par.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 22million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, November 19, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out