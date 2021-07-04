Technical Guruji: TV tales

Smart choice

I am planning to purchase a television now, however, I’m on a tight budget. Should I go for a Smart TV or buy a normal TV and a Firestick?

—Shaurya S, Via Instagram

If you’re buying a new TV right now, by default most televisions are Smart TVs. So, there’s no point to just save a couple of thousand bucks that you’d go hunting for a normal TV with no additional features. If you buy a Smart TV, you’ll already have a lot of apps pre-installed. Buying a normal TV to save money and then adding a Firestick will just prove to be a hassle and it would end up costing the same.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, July 4, 2021

