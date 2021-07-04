Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Technical Guruji: TV tales
Need help buying a new TV set? Our expert is here to give tips
Need help buying a new TV set? Our expert is here to give tips
brunch

Technical Guruji: TV tales

With so many options available in the market, how do you pick a TV which is smart or a normal one with an appliance that allows it to do the same? Our expert helps you out
READ FULL STORY
By Gaurav Chaudhary
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 09:13 AM IST

Smart choice

I am planning to purchase a television now, however, I’m on a tight budget. Should I go for a Smart TV or buy a normal TV and a Firestick?

—Shaurya S, Via Instagram 

If you’re buying a new TV right now, by default most televisions are Smart TVs. So, there’s no point to just save a couple of thousand bucks that you’d go hunting for a normal TV with no additional features. If you buy a Smart TV, you’ll already have a lot of apps pre-installed. Buying a normal TV to save money and then adding a Firestick will just prove to be a hassle and it would end up costing the same.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, July 4, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.