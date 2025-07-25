The Brunch round-up for July 26: The week and how it made us feel

Slicing it up. Gordon Ramsay, everyone’s favourite foul-mouthed chef, knows his audience. He’s launching a cookbook of only sandwich recipes (including desserts), titled Idiot Sandwich. Way to lean into the viral meme, Gordon. Smart men invent a punchline, legends turn it into a profit. Nice. Gordon Ramsay is launching a book of sandwich recipes, titled Idiot Sandwich. Way to cash in on the meme! (INSTAGRAM/@GORDONGRAM)

Forget ‘I Love You’. In 2025, the three magic words are ‘Out For Delivery’ or ‘Salary is Credited’. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Testing the trifecta. Three Magic Words? No one’s as excited about hearing I Love You as we used to be. We’d rather hear Out For Delivery, On Sale Now, Dinner is Served, Last Size Available, Beyoncé Followed You, Salary Is Credited, Jump To Recipe, Boss Level Unlocked. Why not celebrate the little wins, instead of holding out for a specific mantra?

Nick Cannon, who has 12 kids with six women, is giving dating and parenting advice. Hard pass. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Muting a voice. Nick Cannon has been an actor and TV host, but he’s best known for being Mariah Carey’s ex-husband. And for having 12 children with six women. No judgement there, but his podcast, Nick Cannon @ Night, offers advice on dating, fatherhood and modern relationships. Confused much? Don’t let young kids listen to this man.

Karnataka wants a ₹200 cap on movie tickets. Yes, please. No one wants to spend ₹800 on trashy films. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Getting balcony seats. Karnataka has proposed that movie ticket prices should be capped at ₹200. Agree 100%. Streaming is wiping the floor with cinema right now. Big-screen movies are garbage. And garbage costs ₹500 to ₹800 for a ticket, plus ₹1,000 for popcorn, plus insufferable ads. For ₹200, we’d happily go to the theatre to watch garbage.

Sophie Turner and Kit Harington, once Thrones siblings, play lovers. Your move, Lannisters.

Remembering the North. Sophie Turner and Kit Harington, aka quasi-siblings Sansa and Jon from Game of Thrones, are playing lovers in a new movie, Dreadful. Here comes the ick! Turner has pre-apologised: “Sorry guys, it’s really weird for all of us”. This, honestly, is giving Lannister energy.

Mumbai now has a crying club, where one can sob with strangers. What’s next, a screaming spa? (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Ironing hankies. The Cry Club has had three meet-ups in Mumbai already. It’s exactly what you’d imagine it to be: A safe space to cry amid strangers who are there to do some weeping of their own. The events offer tea, emotional support and tissue as participants let out all those Big Feelings. Guys, therapy exists. You don’t need to trauma bond with randos.

The only copy of Wu-Tang’s Once Upon a Time in Shaolin was bought by a company that no longer exists. (WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Feeling verse off. Hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan recorded their album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, in secret. Only one copy was made in 2014, and was bought by disgraced pharma bro Martin Shkreli. It was sold to cover more than $2.2 million of his debt and bought by WTC Endeavours, a company that has since dissolved. So, who owns the album? Send us a link, maybe?

Watched Rugby goddess Ilona Maher’s clip, in which she cracks crabs like a chiropractor? We stan! (INSTAGRAM/ @ILONAMAHER)

Shattering myths. Somewhere on Insta is a Reel featuring rugby goddess Ilona Maher and her team at a crab dinner, each woman cracking open the shell like a chiropractor would. It’s silly, it’s fierce, it’s the female bonding moment we need. It’s almost healing all the scars the tradwives have inflicted. Protect her at all costs.

From HT Brunch, July 26, 2025

