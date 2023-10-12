The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week, we’re... It’s officially cool to like Naomi Campbell again.

Cameras, tripods and making Reels and TikToks are banned at Dae, a design shop and café in Brooklyn, USA.

Dae, a design shop and café in Brooklyn, USA, has had a no-laptop policy since it opened this year. Yet, influencers have been sweeping in to photograph the hyper-styled food and homeware (sometimes without buying anything!). Now, cameras, tripods and making Reels and TikToks are banned. You can do “quick snaps” at your own table. We stan. Madonna: A Rebel Life, by Mary Gabriel is 800 pages long, fast-paced and tells us so much we don’t know.

Madonna: A Rebel Life, by Mary Gabriel is 800 pages long, fast-paced and tells us so much we don’t know. Early jobs, getting fired, moments of fear, dating artist Jean-Michel Basquiat before they were both famous. We like our biographies like this: With meat, not sugar. A new policy requires every beach shack in Goa to put fish-curry-rice on the menu.

A new policy requires every beach shack in Goa to put fish-curry rice on the menu. The timings are stricter (7am -11pm), UPI payments are more easily available, there are portable toilets and active CCTVs. Finally, the clean, safe, authentic Goa we’d been promised. Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya is dull (despite featuring Tabu as a RAW agent).

Why are spy shows and films so dull these days? Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya on Netflix had everything going for it (even Tabu, playing a RAW agent!). So why is it determinedly predictable, lacking shock and surprise? Even Mr & Mrs Smith and Spy Kids made the job look good. Wait, is actual spy work boring?

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!