The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Jun 28, 2024 09:12 AM IST

This week, we’re getting petty about Justin, crowning a monarch, feeling Inside Out and cheering Danes

Bringing petty back. In 2001, Justin Timberlake released Cry Me a River, featuring a Britney Spears lookalike who was cheating on him. In her 2023 memoir, Spears clarified that it was Timberlake who cheated. Now, years after painting Spears as unstable, Timberlake was arrested for driving under the influence. His greatest concern: His tour. What tour? The world tour.

Justin Timberlake was recently arrested for drunken driving.
Emma D’Arcy, who identifies as non-binary, has been given the title Monarch by her fans.
In Inside Out 2, teenage Riley experiences anxiety, which is making adult viewers tear up.
The Denmark Men’s Football Team has refused a pay hike so the women’s team gets equal pay.
Pigeons are viewed as pests in Germany and Switzerland. (ADOBE STOCK)
