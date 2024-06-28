The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

Bringing petty back. In 2001, Justin Timberlake released Cry Me a River, featuring a Britney Spears lookalike who was cheating on him. In her 2023 memoir, Spears clarified that it was Timberlake who cheated. Now, years after painting Spears as unstable, Timberlake was arrested for driving under the influence. His greatest concern: His tour. What tour? The world tour.

