The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel
ByHT Brunch Team
Jun 28, 2024 09:12 AM IST
This week, we’re getting petty about Justin, crowning a monarch, feeling Inside Out and cheering Danes
Bringing petty back. In 2001, Justin Timberlake released Cry Me a River, featuring a Britney Spears lookalike who was cheating on him. In her 2023 memoir, Spears clarified that it was Timberlake who cheated. Now, years after painting Spears as unstable, Timberlake was arrested for driving under the influence. His greatest concern: His tour. What tour? The world tour.
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.