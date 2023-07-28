Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Boarding pass... or fail?

I find it hard to believe that there was ever a time when I looked forward to going to airports. And yet, strangely enough, there was indeed such a time: I used to regard airports as exciting places. The opening scene of Love Actually (2003) is set at Heathrow’s arrival area, and features Liam Neeson and Claudia Schiffer (below) welcoming loved ones. It’s a far cry from Heathrow of today.

At Singapore’s Changi airport (above), the tech is now old; the eye-reading machines did not function smoothly and the passport scanner is a primitive device that swallows up your whole passport. (Alexander Ortega / Shutterstock)

And I certainly don’t find airports exciting, romantic and happy places. Heathrow (above) is regarded as the worst airport in the world.

Well, if I am travelling to the West, it is nearly always the same thing: The assumption by airlines, airport owners and government officials that they are doing you a favour by letting you use their airports to enter their countries. Even if they treat you like dirt, you should be grateful. In Dubai (above) the arrival scan takes seconds, you don’t even have to scan your passport on the way out.

So far at least, regulators have prevented the owners of Indian airports from going down this route. But yes, there are problems. Airport owners resist having to pay for more X-ray machines, so security queues remain too long. Airlines have been told to surrender their lounges at many terminals so that the airport can run its own ugly lounge and make more money for itself. In India, airport owners resist paying for more X-ray machines, so security queues remain long. (Alexander Ortega / Shutterstock)

But for all this, Indian airports are still better than the West. There is not a single airport in the West that I would happily travel to. And Asian airports are slipping. At Changi, long my favourite airport, the tech is now old. The last time I travelled, the eye-reading machines at Immigration did not function smoothly (They sent me to a waiting area where, when it was finally my turn, another machine worked perfectly). The passport-scan machine is one of those primitive devices that swallows up your whole passport. Compare that to Dubai, where the arrival scan takes seconds and you don’t even have to scan your passport on the way out.

