Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Risk it for the biscuit
Tea and biscuits are a slam-dunk pairing. The kind of biscuit and the kind of tea make all the difference. Yet, many are partial to good old Indian Bourbon
I hold no truck with the absurd idea, originally propounded by the cornflakes and cereals industry, that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. As modern medicine has told us, you can happily skip breakfast if you want to. In fact, with the popularity of intermittent fasting increasing, more people are giving up breakfast with no adverse effects to their health.
Even when I drink Darjeeling tea, as I often do, I find myself reaching for a chocolate biscuit though the sweetness of the biscuit completely overpowers the delicate flavour of the tea.
But it is not as good as the dark-chocolate digestive. Though it never really caught on in India, the original digestive biscuit was introduced in the UK also during the early part of the 20th Century. It was believed then that the biscuit, which has a coarser texture than the average biscuit, was made from wholewheat and had very little refined flour. Further, it was suggested that it would “help with digestion”, a polite way of saying that it would stop you from farting.
- Topics
- Breakfast