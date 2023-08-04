Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Risk it for the biscuit

I hold no truck with the absurd idea, originally propounded by the cornflakes and cereals industry, that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. As modern medicine has told us, you can happily skip breakfast if you want to. In fact, with the popularity of intermittent fasting increasing, more people are giving up breakfast with no adverse effects to their health. The Oreo (bottom) is not part of our tradition. India’s popular chocolate-sandwich biscuit, Bourbon (middle), is beaten out in the UK by the dark-chocolate digestive (top). (Shutterstock)

The original Bourbon was created in the early 20th Century. In India, Britannia produced the local version though other brands have now launched their own variants too. (Shutterstock)

Even when I drink Darjeeling tea, as I often do, I find myself reaching for a chocolate biscuit though the sweetness of the biscuit completely overpowers the delicate flavour of the tea. While the digestive biscuit has its fans, if you are having tea (with or without milk) the dunking biscuit has to be Bourbon. It does not spoil the flavour of the liquid and it holds its shape well after a quick dunk. (Shutterstock)

But it is not as good as the dark-chocolate digestive. Though it never really caught on in India, the original digestive biscuit was introduced in the UK also during the early part of the 20th Century. It was believed then that the biscuit, which has a coarser texture than the average biscuit, was made from wholewheat and had very little refined flour. Further, it was suggested that it would “help with digestion”, a polite way of saying that it would stop you from farting.

