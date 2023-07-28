Smells like team spirit: Why organised fandom is having its moment

In February this year, serious drama erupted between Hailey Bieber (wife of Justin Bieber) and Selena Gomez (ex of Justin Bieber). Hailey Bieber posted, then quickly deleted, a Tik Tok that was misinterpreted as bodyshaming Gomez. In turn, Gomez fans mobilised, scrutinising Bieber’s entire social-media history, blowing innocuous posts out of proportion, interpreting them as snide jabs aimed at Gomez. Bieber fans hit back with accusations of their own. Both armies posted Reels full of “evidence, you guys!” to support their theories. Kylie Jenner was caught in the crossfire. Bieber lost over 1 million Instagram followers in the aftermath. Gomez had to plead with her TikTok followers to not send Hailey threats. Things calmed down only in June. On social media, superfans are increasingly calling the shots. They rally for their idols, track updates, turn posts viral, even pick fights. It’s delighting and distressing celebs.

Niharika NM credits her own popularity (2.57 million YouTube subscribers, 3.4 million followers on Instagram, collabs with Priyanka Chopra Jonas) to fan support.

Content creator Niharika NM (26, @niharika_nm) witnessed the change firsthand over the last decade. “Things changed when people you knew from college started getting the attention no one thought they would,” she says. “Celebrities became accessible to fans and trolls alike. And because the internet is a medium where a war can start immediately, fans have more power.” California-born rapper, songwriter and singer Raja Kumari (37, @therajakumari) says, “When I see people look up at me, someone curvy and not fair, it heals my inner child.”

And in show business, which can often seem fake, forced and friendless, it’s often the fans that keep it real. Nikhil Sharma (35, @nikkkhil) who posts biking content as Mumbiker Nikhil, says he’s been assisted aplenty by them. One follower booked him into a hotel in Toronto for free. Last month, when his bike broke down near Minneapolis in the US, another follower drove from Chicago, six hours away, to help him and his friends out. Tusharr Kumar, COO of OML, says, “Fan communities help keep the conversion about a celebrity going. They’re also the first to stand up for them.”

But film fans have never had their idols reciprocate the love as energetically as internet celebrities do. Kumari says she asks fans for their opinions on her music. She reposts content from their pages, admitting that fans make better edits and catch trends faster than she does. Some, who started out as Kumari’s admirers are now her friends. Nikhil Sharma (35, @nikkkhil) aka Mumbiker Nihil says, “Fact is, controversies create stars. People want to see how the person faces controversy, because of which, the respect for them increases. It’s just that your comments section may look bad for a few days.”

Power moves Mandvi Sharma, MD and CEO at Tree-Shul Media Solutions, a public-relations company which has managed Shah Rukh Khan, says, “Fans have also taken to social media to rally support when a film or show receives lacklustre response from critics or initial audience reviews.”

But with the new generation of celebrities, loyalty is proving to be a valuable tool in unexpected ways. Kumari recalls the time she started singing in high school, when fans would leave posters outside her door. One fan told her that they loved her “elf-like nose”. The singer had never thought about her nose until then, but it triggered some insecurities. “It made me realise that fans will love you but also troll you,” she says. Jungkook from BTS.

BTS: When Jungkook, the main vocalist of the globally acclaimed K-pop group, received a death threat in May 2023, fans globally rallied the band’s agency to provide better protection to the musicians. Security was quickly beefed up. Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift: Swift is known to leave Easter eggs in her music, prompting fans to solve puzzles that sometimes don’t exist. In May, Swifties got it massively wrong when they misread some details to believe that she was releasing her memoir. They spent millions pre-ordering a book that wasn’t hers, making a random book a bestseller.