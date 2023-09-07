News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Why grin and bear it? The trouble with toxic resilience

Why grin and bear it? The trouble with toxic resilience

ByUrvee Modwel
Sep 07, 2023 09:46 PM IST

There’s no glory in suffering. Personal sacrifice is not part of any job. Let’s call out the persevering spirit for what it is, and hope for change

Philosopher Britney Spears said it back in 2003: “You’re toxic, I’m slippin’ under”. We didn’t listen. Ten years later, she sang, “You’d better work, b***h”. We still didn’t pay attention. It’s only now, in 2023, that we’re seeing the idea of bouncing back or carrying on in the face of adversity, regardless of its mental and emotional toll, as a worrying trait.

Governments the world over are drafting bills to lighten worker loads. In India, we glorify personal sacrifice. (Adobestock)
Governments the world over are drafting bills to lighten worker loads. In India, we glorify personal sacrifice. (Adobestock)
Continuous mental stress, stemming from overextending at work, impacts people more than other triggers. (Adobestock)
Continuous mental stress, stemming from overextending at work, impacts people more than other triggers. (Adobestock)

As workers smile though it all, the poster-child for this phenomenon is fighting back. The kind, polite Japanese, are known globally for their gaman (roughly translated as “perseverance”, “patience”, or “tolerance”). Add that to their idea of karoshi or “death from overwork” and it’s easy to see how toxic resilience can topple a nation. Since the early 1970s, men working up to 70 hours a week have dropped dead from bodily failure or have ended their lives from the pressure to play the model employee. Half of Japan’s workers don’t use their paid leave, prompting a 2018 bill forcing companies to get them to. The government is only now acknowledging that the stress has social repercussions too – families bear the cost of an absent or tired father, young folks delay marriage because they simply have no time for love. Japan’s 2022 birthrate is at its lowest in 17 years.

We shame colleagues for leaving on time, for not responding to 9pm texts, for unplugging on the weekend, (Adobestock)
We shame colleagues for leaving on time, for not responding to 9pm texts, for unplugging on the weekend, (Adobestock)

There are SubReddits devoted to Filipino Resiliency, a term used when victims of hurricanes are idolised for overcoming hardship without outside help, and why no one wants the next generation to endure it. In South Korea, which used to have 68-hour workweeks, a 2018 amendment capped the week at 52 hours. In June, there was a proposal to raise it back. It was rejected.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out