Why grin and bear it? The trouble with toxic resilience

Philosopher Britney Spears said it back in 2003: “You’re toxic, I’m slippin’ under”. We didn’t listen. Ten years later, she sang, “You’d better work, b***h”. We still didn’t pay attention. It’s only now, in 2023, that we’re seeing the idea of bouncing back or carrying on in the face of adversity, regardless of its mental and emotional toll, as a worrying trait. Governments the world over are drafting bills to lighten worker loads. In India, we glorify personal sacrifice. (Adobestock)

Continuous mental stress, stemming from overextending at work, impacts people more than other triggers. (Adobestock)

As workers smile though it all, the poster-child for this phenomenon is fighting back. The kind, polite Japanese, are known globally for their gaman (roughly translated as “perseverance”, “patience”, or “tolerance”). Add that to their idea of karoshi or “death from overwork” and it’s easy to see how toxic resilience can topple a nation. Since the early 1970s, men working up to 70 hours a week have dropped dead from bodily failure or have ended their lives from the pressure to play the model employee. Half of Japan’s workers don’t use their paid leave, prompting a 2018 bill forcing companies to get them to. The government is only now acknowledging that the stress has social repercussions too – families bear the cost of an absent or tired father, young folks delay marriage because they simply have no time for love. Japan’s 2022 birthrate is at its lowest in 17 years. We shame colleagues for leaving on time, for not responding to 9pm texts, for unplugging on the weekend, (Adobestock)

There are SubReddits devoted to Filipino Resiliency, a term used when victims of hurricanes are idolised for overcoming hardship without outside help, and why no one wants the next generation to endure it. In South Korea, which used to have 68-hour workweeks, a 2018 amendment capped the week at 52 hours. In June, there was a proposal to raise it back. It was rejected.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON