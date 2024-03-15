 Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Ridin’ in a getaway car - Hindustan Times
Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Ridin’ in a getaway car

ByHormazd Sorabjee
Mar 15, 2024 09:50 AM IST

The Mercedes GLA 220d is proof that diesel engines, when done right, can be refined, economical, and perfect for quick escapes from the big city

My weekends in Mahabaleshwar have evolved into a well-choreographed routine. After packing and fuelling the car on a Friday evening, I make my way to the hill station, arriving just in time for dinner, and heading back very early on Monday morning, straight to office.

Despite some heavy footed driving, the 2-litre, four-cylinder engine on the GLA 220d returned 11.2kmpl.
Diesels are known for their torque or pulling power and the GLA 220d dishes out 400Nm of pull.
The cabin is cramped for four adults but if you’re driving solo, there’s plenty of room.
the GLA, priced at ₹56.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) is aimed at a younger audience.
  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Hormazd Sorabjee

    Hormazd Sorabjee is one of the most senior and much loved auto journalists in India, and is the editor of Autocar India.

