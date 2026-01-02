Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Taking the Tesla for a spin

Tesla isn’t just a carmaker; it’s a phenomenon. The brand turned electric mobility into a global movement. It turned its CEO, Elon Musk, into a pop-culture legend. The American EV has finally rolled into India, with the Model Y. It may look more like a high-riding hatchback than a full-blown SUV. But it carries Tesla’s aura of innovation, and a few surprises. The Model Y’s shape is all about slicing cleanly through the air and it instantly draws stares.

On Mumbai’s streets, the Model Y instantly draws stares. It’s not a conventional beauty, more a wind-tunnel sculpture come to life. The shape is all about slicing cleanly through the air, from the tapering roofline to its flush door handles and aero-covered 19-inch alloys. You can’t miss it.

But it’s inside where Tesla’s difference hits home. There’s an unbroken sweep of minimalism punctuated only by a 15.4-inch touchscreen. That’s it. No buttons, no dials, no instrument cluster. Everything, from air-con settings to the glovebox latch, lives on the screen. It sounds intimidating, but it’s beautifully designed and lightning quick, more high-end tablet than car display. Rear passengers get their own screen to tweak temperature settings or binge Netflix.

Everything, from the aircon to the glovebox, is controlled by a 15.4-inch touchscreen.

Cabin quality, however, doesn’t quite match the ₹68 lakh (ex-showroom) price tag. The materials are solid, but not luxurious, and there’s no sunshade for that panoramic glass roof — an issue in an Indian summer. But the high seating position offers great visibility and the rear bench is spacious. Storage is vast: 938 litres in the boot, expandable to over 2,000 litres with the seats down, plus a 117-litre frunk.

The drive? I left Mumbai for Mahabaleshwar with 95% charge. But what should’ve been a four-and-a-half-hour drive stretched to a brutal eight, the air-con humming all the way. Yet, when I finally wound up the last stretch of ghats, the Model Y still had 25% charge left. On the way down, gravity and regenerative braking worked wonders. I reached the office, 240 km away, with 59% remaining.

The cabin quality doesn’t quite match the price tag. There’s no sunshade for that glass roof .

The Model Y is impressive. The Long Range version’s rear-mounted motor sends 340 hp to the back wheels, good for 0-100 kph in 5.6 seconds. The instant torque is addictive, especially when overtaking uphill. The steering is quick and responsive and perfect for scything up the Poladpur ghat. The ride, though, is mixed: Firm and composed on expressways but brittle over edges and potholes.

When the twisties open up, the Model Y impresses again with its flat, composed stance. The low centre of gravity courtesy of that 83 kWh battery gives it an almost sports-sedan level of balance. There’s little body roll.

The materials are solid, but not luxurious. Boot space, however, is excellent.

So, should you buy one? That depends. The Model Y Long Range isn’t cheap, especially considering rivals like the Kia EV6 and Volvo EC40 offer dual motors and stronger local support. But Tesla trumps them in software, charging tech and brand magnetism. Updates arrive over the air, the interface feels a generation ahead, and once Tesla’s promised Supercharger network spreads, the ownership experience could take a giant leap. And after eight hours in traffic and 240 kilometres through the ghats, I didn’t once wish I was driving anything else.

