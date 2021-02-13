Who will pop the question first?

Urvashi Barman, 29, and Rahul Bhatnagar, 30

Lawyer and travel journalist

Urvashi and Rahul have been together for 10 months

How they met: They connected via common friends in February 2020, exchanged numbers and began talking. But Rahul was shy, so Urvashi made the first move and asked him out.

Yin and Yang? Rahul and Urvashi are total opposites! She’s a total Type A and he’s laidback. But they know they can lean on one another when the world seems to be conspiring against them!

Fights? “Not often! He’s much quicker to apologise,” Urvashi says.

Progress report: “We’ve discussed marriage eventually, choosing to know each other better each day,” she says.

Kimberly Fernandez, 23 and Nigel D’Souza, 25

Entrepreneurs

Kimberly and Nigel have been dating for three years now

How they met: The now-business partners met three years ago while studying at St Xavier’s College. They began talking after she expressed interest in playing football with his team.

Yin and Yang? “Nigel is my biggest critic and supporter. We are business partners and I can turn to him for honest feedback,” Kimberly says.

Fights? “They are mostly about work and I must confess that I’m always the one to pick a fight,”she says.

Progress report: “We’ve discussed marriage and our folks know about us. There’s no pressure, though,” she says.

Moumita Majumdar, 27, and Zayyan Sharif, 25

Brand strategists

Zayyan and Moumita started dating last year

How they met: The couple met at an office off-site in 2018 and felt an instant spark. They started dating and in February 2019, Zayyan moved from Delhi to Mumbai.

Yin and Yang? “At times, I can be a wreck with my mood swings but the way he deals with me patiently, talking me through it. I lucked out,” Moumita admits. They order food for each other and watch shows together.

Fights? “We fight about silly things. But I can’t stay angry at him for long,” she says.

Progress report: “We’ve become like family to one other in the city. So, marriage is on the cards,” she reveals.

And the winners are... Urvashi and Rahul

“Fighting is healthy!”

“Rahul and Urvashi have a mature mindset towards their relationship, and make up for each other’s weakness,” says Geeta Ramakrishnan, ontological coach. Fighting is healthy as long as you discuss it later – something couples forget. “It’s okay to be angry with your partner,” she explains. End the day with a 10-minute chat sans gadgets, and set relationship goals and ask each other why you are together once a month. Kimberly and Nigel have a trusting relationship, but since she’s usually apologising, Nigel may unconsciously be projecting an air of superiority. Moumita and Zayyan seem well balanced but their constant bickering on small things could eventually escalate.

