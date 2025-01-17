Yes, I don’t: Why parents today aren’t pressuring their kids to get hitched

If only time machines existed! We’d zip back 30 years to watch our parents exchange demure glances from across the table as elders swiftly arranged their match. Or, we’d rewind to that heady moment when Mummy and Papa actually fell in love, defying convention and matchmaking aunties. But mostly, we’d notice how young they were, making vows and having children even before they turned 30.

Some parents are actively dissuading their kids from marrying early. (ADOBE STOCK)