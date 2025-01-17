Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Yes, I don’t: Why parents today aren’t pressuring their kids to get hitched

ByAndrea Cutinho
Jan 17, 2025 08:54 AM IST

Parents of single 30-somethings are accepting that marriage isn’t their child’s end goal. Here’s how they‘re making peace with their children’s choices

If only time machines existed! We’d zip back 30 years to watch our parents exchange demure glances from across the table as elders swiftly arranged their match. Or, we’d rewind to that heady moment when Mummy and Papa actually fell in love, defying convention and matchmaking aunties. But mostly, we’d notice how young they were, making vows and having children even before they turned 30.

Some parents are actively dissuading their kids from marrying early. (ADOBE STOCK)
Some parents are actively dissuading their kids from marrying early. (ADOBE STOCK)
Staying single is a choice that many young adults are happily making. (ADOBE STOCK)
Staying single is a choice that many young adults are happily making. (ADOBE STOCK)
Marriage is a big responsibility. It’s better to take your time and make the right choice. (ADOBE STOCK)
Marriage is a big responsibility. It’s better to take your time and make the right choice. (ADOBE STOCK)
Being single means you can show up for your parents when they need you. (ADOBE STOCK)
Being single means you can show up for your parents when they need you. (ADOBE STOCK)
If you’re not ready for marriage, wait it out and focus on becoming financially independent first. (ADOBE STOCK)
If you’re not ready for marriage, wait it out and focus on becoming financially independent first. (ADOBE STOCK)
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On