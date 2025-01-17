Yes, I don’t: Why parents today aren’t pressuring their kids to get hitched
ByAndrea Cutinho
Jan 17, 2025 08:54 AM IST
Parents of single 30-somethings are accepting that marriage isn’t their child’s end goal. Here’s how they‘re making peace with their children’s choices
If only time machines existed! We’d zip back 30 years to watch our parents exchange demure glances from across the table as elders swiftly arranged their match. Or, we’d rewind to that heady moment when Mummy and Papa actually fell in love, defying convention and matchmaking aunties. But mostly, we’d notice how young they were, making vows and having children even before they turned 30.