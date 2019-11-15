Couple says ‘I do’ in hospital for a moving reason. Here’s the story behind this unique wedding

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:52 IST

Hospital is probably the last place where a couple would want to get married. Yet, Aaliyah and Michael Thompson did just that and the reason behind their act has now warmed up the hearts many.

The groom’s father, William Thompson, was admitted in the hospital following a surgery, reports Insider. At one point it became clear that he will not be able to attend his son’s big day. That’s when the couple came up with a new plan for their wedding and exchanged rings at the hospital. They did it so that William won’t feel left out from their special ceremony. However, they also exchanged vows at church, as per their original plan.

The news of this wonderful couple came into limelight when the hospital, where Michael’s father was admitted, shared the story on their official Facebook page along with the images of the couple. In one of the images the couple can be seen exchanging rings.

Another image shows the duo showing off their rings:

Yet another picture shows the couple along with hospital staff:

“We immediately went to work and started making plans to be married in the hospital at that point because we knew it was really important for him to be there, and there was no way the doctors were letting him out in his condition,” newlywed Aaliyah told Insider.

“The nurses wanted to watch it, which was pretty awesome because they’d been the people taking care of him the few weeks he was in the hospital,” she told Insider. “They came in and surprised us with a cake and some flowers and some grape juice and celebrated with us,” she further added.

What do you think of this unusual wedding ceremony?