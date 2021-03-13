Deepika Padukone adds chic twist to 70's wide-legged pants with ₹25k bodysuit
- For her dinner date with sister Anisha Padukone, actor Deepika Padukone donned a marigold bodysuit and teamed it with a pair of wide-legged pants. Deepika has lately been inspiring us to add funky colours to our summer looks.
Bringing the 70's fashion back with flared bell-bottoms and bodycon tops is Deepika Padukone with her latest sartorial picks. In the recent past, Deepika has been donning a lot of wide-legged pants and adding a modern twist to them. The style icon, who has walked on some of the most prominent red carpets and made headlines, knows how to slay the street style as well.
For her recent dinner date with sister Anisha Padukone, the Padmaavat actor opted to wear a bodysuit. The marigold-coloured piece stood out as unlike any other bodysuits, this one was modelled after polo shirts and that is why it featured a collar along with buttons till mid-torso. The bodysuit also had ribbed details and it accentuated the enviable curves of the actor. Deepika styled it with a pair of light blue wide-legged denims.
To accessorise her ensemble, the actor was seen wearing a delicate pair of gold hoop earrings and carrying a side sling black leather bag by the brand Louis Vuitton. She was also seen wearing a pair of white chunky sneakers. Deepika completed the casual look by tying her hair in low bun and opting for minimal makeup which included subtle eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes and a little bit of bronzer.
The bodysuit that Deepika wore for her dinner date was from the A.L.C. x Petra Flannery Dia collection. Though the bodysuit is not available on the official website anymore, you can still buy it from other places like net-a-porter. It is worth ₹25,441 (USD 350).
Deepika has lately become the icon for such casual looks and has been inspiring us to add more colours to our wardrobe as the summer is approaching.
On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the film 83 sharing screen space with her real-life husband Ranveer Singh. Her upcoming projects also include Shakun Batra's next. The yet-to-be-titled film also has Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how Kim Kardashian, Kanye West are moving on after divorce
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Focus on you, advises Kim Kardashian in stunning bikini pictures post divorce
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cancer cells may evade chemotherapy by going dormant, suggests study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone adds chic twist to 70's wide-legged pants with ₹25k bodysuit
- For her dinner date with sister Anisha Padukone, actor Deepika Padukone donned a marigold bodysuit and teamed it with a pair of wide-legged pants. Deepika has lately been inspiring us to add funky colours to our summer looks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crypto investor 'Metakovan' named as buyer of $70 million digital artwork
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Show must return! Protesters occupy French theatres to decry Covid closures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayurveda closely linked to respect Indian culture gives to environment: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Strawberry and Jaggery Festival, Kalanamak Rice Festival to be held in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arrogant, unapologetic about my brown skin: Masaba Gupta preaches self love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunkissed Tara Sutaria is all about catching those rays in new photoshoot
- Tara Sutaria recently shared a glimpse from a photoshoot in which the actor can be seen wearing a crop top teamed with a pair of olive green lowers and enjoying the golden hour.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MRI scans more precisely define, detect abnormalities in unborn babies: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sound sleep could heal traumatic brain injuries. Here's how
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how electricity could help speed wound healing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid: Severe kidney problems; cancer patients to not delay second vaccine dose
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forget avocado toast. Have you tried avocado pesto?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox