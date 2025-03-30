Menu Explore
Eid-ul-Fitr in US: Central Hilal Committee of North America shares major update on date, moon sighting

BySumanti Sen
Mar 30, 2025 09:48 AM IST

The Central Hilal Committee of North America has shared a major update on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Central Hilal Committee of North America has shared a major update on Eid-ul-Fitr. Talking to X, the committee shared that reports from all sub-committees have “unanimously confirmed” that the moon was not sighted on Saturday, March 29, in the United States. The committee declared that Monday, March 31, will be Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid-ul-Fitr to fall on Monday in US: Central Hilal Committee of North America shares update on moon sighting (Unsplash - representational image)
Eid-ul-Fitr to fall on Monday in US: Central Hilal Committee of North America shares update on moon sighting (Unsplash - representational image)

“The hilal for Shawwal was looked for throughout the United States on Saturday, and the CHC confirmed that it was NOT SIGHTED,” the Central Hilal Committee wrote on X. “Sunday will be the 30th of Ramadan. Monday, March 31, 2025 will be Eid ul Fitr 1446.”

Significance of moon sighting

The Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations have a starting date with the sighting of the crescent moon across various countries. The exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr is determined by the sighting to the moon, and differs every year. Eid is observed on the first day of Shawwal, which is the 10th month in the Islamic calendar.

There has always been some debate within the Muslim community about the exact time of the festival’s starting. The Islamic calendar is notably based on the lunar cycle, with every month starting with the sighting of the new moon. The sighting of the moon also determines the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal.

Sighting of the new crescent moon has long been a tradition that signals the beginning of several religious festivals and celebrations. Local moon sightings are conducted by communities to signal either the beginning or end of Ramadan. Ramadan is a month during which Muslims fast from dawn until sunset.

Muslims across the United States will come together to celebrate Eid, according to Masjid Bilal (Muslim Society of Jersey Shore) in New Jersey. A variety of activities are set to enhance the joyous occasion. The celebration will include attendees being offered free food and goody bags, and will also feature various children’s activities, creating a festive atmosphere.

News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Eid-ul-Fitr in US: Central Hilal Committee of North America shares major update on date, moon sighting
