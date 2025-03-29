Eid 2025 moon sighting: Malaysia confirms first day of Shawwal 1446 AH, Muslims to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on this date

Malaysia has officially declared Monday, March 31, 2025, as Eid Al-Fitr, marking the joyous end of Ramadan. With the 28th day of fasting complete this Saturday, the nation eagerly awaits the sighting of the crescent moon on Sunday evening, a celestial moment that signals the transition from the Islamic month of Ramadan to Shawwal month of the lunar calendar. Eid 2025: Muslims in Malaysia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 on this date.(Image by X/Astronomy Centre)

The crescent moon’s role in Eid determination

The sighting of the new or crescent moon is a tradition deeply embedded in the Islamic culture. As the sun sets on the 29th day of Ramadan, all eyes will turn skyward in anticipation of the first sliver of the crescent moon.

If Muslims spot the crescent moon with naked eye, binoculars or through a telescope, it will confirm the arrival of Eid in the country on the following day. Eid-ul-Fitr is a day dedicated to gratitude, family and faith.

Taking to their official social media handle on X, Astronomy Centre tweeted this Saturday, “Malaysia: Monday, March 31st is Eid Al Fitr. The sun has set in Malaysia and Eid al-Fitr will be on Monday, as today is the 28th day of Ramadan. The crescent moon will be visible to the naked eye tomorrow, Sunday (sic).”

Ramadan: A month of Devotion

For nearly a month, Muslims across Malaysia have observed Ramadan with fasting, prayers and acts of kindness. Now, as the holy month comes to a close, preparations for Eid begin—homes are cleaned, traditional dishes are prepared and new attire is chosen for the grand celebration.

Embracing the joy of Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr is more than just a festival; it is a renewal of faith and community spirit. The day will start with special prayers at mosques, followed by family gatherings, feasting and the exchange of warm greetings.

It is also a time for generosity, as Muslims give Zakat al-Fitr or donations to the needy to ensure that those in need can also partake in the celebrations. As Malaysia welcomes this blessed occasion, Eid Mubarak to all! May this day bring happiness, peace and prosperity to every home.