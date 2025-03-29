Eid 2025 moon sighting: Shawwal crescent not sighted in Indonesia, Muslims to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on this date

Indonesia has officially announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on Monday, March 31, 2025, after the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted on the evening of Saturday, March 29, 2025. With this confirmation, Ramadan will complete 30 days, allowing the Muslim community to prepare for one of the most significant celebrations of the year. Eid 2025 moon sighting: In this file photo, Muslim men look for the position of the moon on the roof of Al-Musyari'in mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. Shawwal 1446 AH or Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 crescent not sighted in Indonesia.(File Photo/REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)

The crescent moon and arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr

The sighting of the new or crescent moon is a time-honoured tradition in Islamic culture, signaling the transition from the lunar month of Ramadan to Shawwal. While many eagerly watched the skies on Saturday, the absence of the crescent moon meant an extended day of fasting before the joyous celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr could begin.

Taking to their official social media handle on X, Astronomy Centre tweeted this Saturday, “Indonesia announces that Monday, March 31, will be Eid al-Fitr, due to the lack of a crescent moon sighting (sic).”

Ramadan has been a period of spiritual reflection, self-discipline and acts of kindness. Now, as Eid approaches, homes across Indonesia are being prepared, traditional dishes are being cooked and families are finalising their festive plans.

The streets of Indonesia will soon be filled with the sounds of laughter, warm embraces and the aroma of ketupat, rendang and opor ayam—staples of the Eid feast.

The spirit of Eid-ulFitr in Indonesia

The morning of Eid-ul-Fitr begins with special prayers at mosques or in open fields, where families and communities come together to give thanks to the creator. Visiting loved ones, seeking forgiveness and giving back to those in need are at the heart of this celebration.

Zakat al-Fitr, a charitable donation, ensures that everyone, regardless of financial status, can partake in the festive joy. As Indonesia welcomes this sacred occasion, the message of Eid remains clear: faith, unity and generosity.

Eid Mubarak! May this day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to all.