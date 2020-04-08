Enrich your lexicon with Covid-19 lingo

lifestyle

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 10:45 IST

Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it a new set of words and terms, which are rapidly becoming part of common vocabulary and are being widely used on social media. To keep ourselves updated with the changing times, here are few such words with their meanings.

Covidanoid: Being paranoid of Covid-19

Quarantigue: Fatigue due to spending too much time in isolation due to Covid-19

Covidamin: Someone who neglects the necessary precisions and preventive recommendations for controlling hygiene related to Covid-19

Covidarium: A field hospital temporarily set up to house Covid-19 patients

Covidcation: When work or school gets cancelled because of Covid-19

Asymptomatic: Showing no evidence of disease or illness.

Covidiot: Someone who ignores the warnings regarding public health and safety

Covismart: To adhere to public health regulations and social distancing in order to avoid the spread of the virus

Covidcrazy: The feeling of dejection and despondency caused due to the Covid-19 lockdown

Super-spreader: A highly contagious individual who can infect a large number of people