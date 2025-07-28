Nothing says effortless Indian summer style quite like a cotton short kurti. Lightweight, breezy, and endlessly versatile; these kurtis are perfect for running errands, enjoying brunches, or just chilling in style. Here are 10 of the best cotton short kurtis to grab on Myntra right now, featuring elegant prints, ethnic touches, and thoughtful cuts. 10 Cotton short kurtis that make this season cool and chic; Our top picks for you to ace summer fashion(AI Generated)

Top 10 cotton short kurtis for women:

A classic Sangria kurti with ethnic motifs and a structured mandarin collar. The A-line cut flatters most body shapes and keeps you cool on warm days.

Pair it with: White cigarette pants, oxidised jhumkas, and tan Kolhapuri sandals for everyday elegance.

Featuring bold abstract prints in vibrant hues, this A-line kurti brings a refreshing modern twist to your ethnic game.

Pair it with: Denim shorts or capris, statement sunglasses, and minimalist flats for a casual yet stylish spring look.

If you’re after simple comfort with ethnic flair, this Sangria printed cotton top is a winner. Lightweight and easy to pair with anything in your wardrobe.

Pair it with: Palazzo pants, juttis, and a crossbody bag for a relaxed daytime ensemble.

This kurti combines soft cambric cotton with delicate floral prints and mirror embroidery — perfect for light ethnic occasions or casual hangouts.

Pair it with: White jeans, mirror earrings, and embellished sandals for an elegant fusion look.

Romantic florals meet summer comfort in this cream kurti with red flowers. A timeless design that’s ideal for casual dinners or festive brunches.

Pair it with: Red leggings, gold jhumkas, and metallic flats for subtle charm.

A festive-ready pick, this Jaipur Morni kurti features floral patterns enhanced with sequins for just the right sparkle. Perfect for casual celebrations.

Pair it with: Beige or white palazzos, statement earrings, and a potli bag to complete the ethnic look.

Offering artistry and comfort, this kurti features subtle thread embroidery on soft cotton. A great choice for workdays or family meets.

Pair it with: Straight pants, sleek flats, and a tote bag for smart-casual elegance.

Bold florals on soft cotton fabric make this Feranoid kurti a standout. The relaxed fit and lightweight feel make it perfect for daily wear.

Pair it with: Printed leggings, espadrilles, and a half-tied scarf for a relaxed boho vibe.

This Libas piece features woven motifs and muted elegance. The straight silhouette and high-quality cotton blend make it comfortable yet upscale.

Pair it with: Structured trousers, block heels, and minimal accessories for a refined office-chic look.

Fresh florals combined with subtle sequin detailing make this kurti a fabulous choice for light festive occasions or evening outings.

Pair it with: White straight pants, dangling earrings, and metallic clutches to elevate the look.

From vibrant prints to delicate embroidery and sequin artistry, these cotton short kurtis strike the perfect balance between style and ease. Whether it’s a brunch with friends, a workday, or a casual festive outing, there’s a kurti here for every occasion—a refreshing yet timeless wardrobe update.

10 Cotton short kurtis that make summer cool and chic; Our top picks for you: FAQs Are these kurtis suitable for hot weather? Absolutely. All ten kurtis are made from breathable cotton or cotton blends, ideal for staying cool in warmer climates.

Are dupattas included with these kurtis? No, these short kurtis are standalone tops and don’t usually come with dupattas, making them great for head-to-toe mix-and-match styling.

What’s the best bottom to pair with a short kurti? You can style them with cigarette pants, palazzos, straight trousers, leggings, or denim shorts depending on the look you’re going for.

Can I wear these kurtis for semi-formal events? Yes! Options with sequins or embroidery are festive enough for semi-formal gatherings without being overly dressy.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.