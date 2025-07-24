I tried these Lakshita ethnic co-ord sets, and they deserve a spot in your closet!

If you're tired of choosing between style and comfort every morning, women's clothing brand Lakshita might just have solved your wardrobe dilemma with not one, but two effortlessly elegant ethnic co-ord sets. These sets are perfect for the upcoming festive season and are designed to help you breeze through workdays and still look event-ready. These Lakshita ethnic co-ord sets are so pretty, you’ll want to wear them daily!

I recently tried two co-ord sets from Lakshita; one in a sophisticated brick-maroon hue and another in a breezy pastel blue. Both struck a perfect balance between polished and playful, with embroidery that whispers elegance and silhouettes that feel like a soft hug. These outfits promise to make you look like you tried hard (even if you didn’t).

This co-ord set is the kind of understated elegance that quietly turns heads. The brick-maroon colour isn’t loud, but it holds presence. What really sets it apart is the beautiful organza yoke, a flattering mandarin collar, and that soft gold embroidery that dances gently under the light. It's the kind of outfit that lets you move with ease but still makes you look put-together; if you're at your desk or at a low-key family get-together.

Why it works:

Colour: Brick-maroon shade; soft, sophisticated, and suits all skin tones.



Brick-maroon shade; soft, sophisticated, and suits all skin tones. Yoke and neckline : Features a subtle organza yoke with slit and a mandarin collar for a tailored yet airy vibe.



Embroidery: Gentle gold detailing adds a festive touch without going OTT.



Sleeves: Dreamy frill embroidery on the sleeve ends — adds feminine charm.



Dreamy frill embroidery on the sleeve ends — adds feminine charm. Fit: Loose and breathable — ideal for long workdays. Not clingy, not oversized — just right for graceful movement.

Fabric: Lightweight and soft on the skin — zero itch, full comfort.



Styling tip: Pair it with beige or gold kolhapuris and soft curls.



Drawbacks: The brick shade might seem a bit dull to the ones who don't want to keep it simple and lowkey.



The brick shade might seem a bit dull to the ones who don't want to keep it simple and lowkey. Occasions: Perfect for office wear. Works equally well for brunches or day-time family events.



If serenity was an outfit, it would be this pastel blue co-ord set. The moment you wear it, you feel light; like a cool breeze on a sticky day. With dreamy net detailing on the sleeves and delicate embroidery in gold and white, it has just the right amount of sparkle for a festive lunch or a work celebration. It's flowy, forgiving, and extremely photogenic. Basically, a soft statement-maker.

Why you'll love it:

Colour: A calming pastel blue that works from desk to dinner.



A calming pastel blue that works from desk to dinner. Sleeves: Airy, flowy sleeves with net detailing for a touch of elegance. Adds romantic movement to your look.



Yoke details: Embroidered with white and gold threadwork — minimal yet rich. Tie-up strings at the neckline — can be styled open or tied.



Fit: Easy-breezy fit that flatters all body types. Doesn’t cling or bunch up and feels light and moves with you.



Fabric: Super soft and flowy.



Styling tip: Add nude flats, a low bun, and delicate jhumkas.



Add nude flats, a low bun, and delicate jhumkas. Drawbacks: This set tends to wrinkle easily so don't go for this if you are someone who doesn't like creases or wrinkles.



This set tends to wrinkle easily so don't go for this if you are someone who doesn't like creases or wrinkles. Occasions: Ideal for daytime festivities, work events, or intimate pujas. Also works well as a semi-casual Friday office look.





Lakshita proves that co-ord sets are a full-blown lifestyle. With silhouettes that are flattering without fuss, embroidery that feels elegant without being overdone, and fabrics that breathe with you, these two sets are wardrobe game-changers. They're like your dependable besties; ready for everything from a busy Monday to an impromptu pooja. In short, stylish multitaskers you’ll keep reaching for.

More co-ord sets by Lakshita:

These Lakshita ethnic co-ord sets are so pretty, you’ll want to wear them daily! FAQs Are these Lakshita co-ord sets suitable for summer? Yes, the fabric is light and breathable — ideal for warm weather and long hours.

Are the sets true to size? Yes, Lakshita’s sizing is fairly accurate. The relaxed fit also allows for easy wear.

Do I need special care to maintain them? Nope. Regular gentle wash or dry cleaning is enough to maintain their shape and embroidery.

Can I wear them for both office and ethnic occasions? Definitely! With minimal styling tweaks, both sets can transition from workwear to festivewear effortlessly.

