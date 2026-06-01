26-year-old from Delhi dies in Kerala photoshoot: Brand breaks silence amid backlash over model safety, accountability

The death of 26-year-old Delhi-based model Divyanshu Joshi has cast a sombre shadow over India’s fashion landscape. Divyanshu, who managed the Delhi retail outlet for the artisanal clothing label Kartik Research, reportedly drowned in an abandoned stone quarry in the Ernakulam district of Kerala on May 28, 2026. Also read | Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies in Odisha after drowning accident Divyanshu Joshi's death in a Kerala quarry photoshoot sparked backlash against Kartik Research. (Instagram/ Kartik Research)

The incident occurred in Mudakuzha, reportedly a site known locally to be highly hazardous. According to reports quoting local authorities, the deep water-filled quarry had been inactive for over two decades and was strictly off-limits to the public.

Discrepancies surround the death As public outcry began to grow on social media, sharp contradictions emerged over Kartik Research's project and safety protocols. In a June 1 report by Mint Lounge, Sarin AS, the station house officer (SHO) of the Kodanad Police Station, stated that the first information report (FIR) was registered following a complaint by Rajeev Neelakantan of the Kochi-based Rubberband Productions. The local production house had been contracted by a Delhi-based textile firm to facilitate the assignment.

Both the local panchayat president, Shimy Varghese, and Neelakantan confirmed to The Mint that the mandatory administrative permissions required to shoot at or enter the quarry had never been acquired. Furthermore, the statements detailing the actual sequence of events vary significantly.

A statement from Kartik Research, reported by Mint Lounge, said that the brand’s founder, Kartik Kumra, personally 'entered the water to search for Divyanshu but was unable to locate him', while the crew contacted emergency rescue services.

Contrary to this sequence, SHO Sarin told Mint Lounge, "Nobody jumped in the lake after Joshi (Divyanshu Joshi)." Authorities noted that Divyanshu slipped into a deep, spiral-pyramid section of the quarry while being filmed, and rescue units later retrieved his body from a depth of approximately 30 feet.