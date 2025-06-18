5 wardrobe staples every closet should swear by: From white shirts to Little Black Dresses

Fast fashion might come and go faster than your mood on a Monday morning, but wardrobe staples? They’re forever. These are the ride-or-die pieces your future self will thank you for. They go with everything, demand zero brainpower to style, and somehow always manage to look effortlessly put-together. So if you're building a capsule wardrobe or just trying to get dressed without a meltdown, these five fashion OGs have your back. 5 Wardrobe staples every closet should swear by: From white shirts to LBDs(Pexels)

5 Wardrobe staples to never have a fashion crisis:

1. The white shirt – A blank canvas of endless possibilities

Crisp, oversized, fitted, or borrowed from your dad—there’s no wrong way to wear a white shirt. It can be tucked into jeans for brunch, layered under a dress for that French-girl vibe, or knotted at the waist when you're feeling flirty. It’s classic, clean, and impossible to mess up. Pro tip: thrift one from the men’s section for extra swagger.

2. Black tank top- The dark horse of your closet

If you lean Western or desi, a sleek black piece is your outfit chameleon. A black tank top can go from gym to glam with a swipe of lipstick, and can be paired with jeans and sneakers. It's flattering, versatile, and always there when you don’t know what to wear.

3. Jeans – Your denim soulmate

Skinny, baggy, flared, or ripped—find your fit and hold on tight. A good pair of jeans is like your oldest friend: reliable, forgiving, and makes you look great even when life’s a mess. They go with everything and somehow look better the more you wear them. Thrift stores are denim heaven, especially if you love that perfectly worn-in feel.

4. Little Black Dress (LBD) – Your SOS for fancy days

Cocktail party? Awkward date? Office dinner? The LBD is your no-fail solution. It doesn’t have to be tight or tiny—just black, beautiful, and makes you feel unstoppable. Throw on bold earrings or a blazer and it transforms. Audrey Hepburn made it iconic, but your version should feel like you. Find one secondhand and you’ve got sustainable elegance on speed dial.

5. Black leggings – The lazy girl’s luxe

Not all heroes wear capes—some wear high-waisted black leggings. They're there when you're bloated, running errands, doing yoga, or just can't be bothered. Dress them up with a structured jacket or keep it chill with an oversized tee. Either way, your comfort-to-style ratio stays unmatched. And yes, you can absolutely wear them as pants.

These five staples are the backbone of any wardrobe; trend-proof, effortless, and endlessly repeatable. If you're dressing up or just surviving Monday, they’re always a good idea. So invest wisely, love them hard, and remember: basics don’t mean boring, especially when they fit your life (and your vibe) just right.

Similar stories for you:

High-waist gym leggings that sculpt, support & slay: Best picks for workouts

Baggy jeans: Tighter than my deadlines? No, thanks - “Bring on the baggy jeans!"

The hottest tank tops on Myntra fwd: Upgrade your summer wardrobe now!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.