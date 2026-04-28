8 Campus sneakers you can buy without worrying about wear and tear, or your budget

If you’re looking for budget shoes that don’t feel like a compromise, Campus has quietly become a go-to. These are the kind of sneakers that deliver maximum comfort without a heavy price tag. They are lightweight, breathable, and built for everyday use. Campus shoes for men; 8 stylish picks (Campus) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Whether it’s long commutes, college days, or just being on your feet for hours, these shoes are designed to keep things easy. They may not be high-performance runners, but for daily wear? They get the job done, comfortably and affordably. Users appreciate them for their no-fuss practicality. You don’t have to overthink styling, durability, or comfort. They are versatile enough to pair with jeans, joggers, or even semi-casual outfits. If you want a pair you can wear on repeat without worrying about wear and tear (or your budget), these fit right in. 8 Campus shoes for men

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A solid everyday pair, the Hurricane is designed for light running and daily wear. The mesh upper allows airflow, which is a big plus if you’re wearing them for long hours. The cushioning is balanced; not too soft, not too firm, making it comfortable for walking, commuting, or casual use. Best for: daily wear, light activity

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The Wells model leans slightly more towards comfort-focused walking. The sole feels cushioned enough for longer wear, while the upper keeps things breathable. It’s a great pick if your day involves a lot of standing or moving around. Best for: long hours, walking-heavy days

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Sleeker and slightly more modern in design, the DRIVO stands out visually while still delivering on comfort. The lightweight build reduces fatigue, making it suitable for both casual wear and light workouts. Best for: style and function balance

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This version sticks to the same reliable formula but offers more colour options. It’s lightweight, flexible, and easy to wear for extended periods without feeling heavy on your feet. If you want something simple that just works, this is it. Best for: everyday versatility

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If you prefer something with a bit more structure, the STRUT offers a firmer feel underfoot. It’s designed to give better support, especially during longer walks. The design is minimal, making it easy to pair with most outfits. Best for: support and stability

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True to its name, this is a great starter running shoe. Lightweight, simple, and easy to wear, it works well for beginners or those just getting into regular walks or jogs. It’s not overly technical, but it gets the job done. Best for: beginners, casual fitness

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One of the more popular budget picks, the North Plus offers good value for money. It’s durable enough for regular use and comfortable enough for daily wear. If you want something reliable without spending much, this is a strong option. Best for: budget-friendly daily use

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8 Campus shoes for men: FAQs Are Campus shoes good for running? They’re best for light running and walking, not intense performance training. Which model is best for beginners? The First Running Shoes or Hurricane series are great starting points. Do Campus shoes last long? For the price range, they offer good durability with regular use. Are they comfortable for all-day wear? Yes, most models are designed for extended daily use.