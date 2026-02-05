9 pics of Malaika Arora flaunting her new haircut with soft curtain bangs: ‘Naya saal…’

Malaika Arora is starting February 2026 on a fresh and fashionable note. On February 5, the reality TV judge and former VJ took to Instagram to debut a stunning new haircut, proving once again why she's a trendsetter. Also read | Malaika Arora gets a makeover in first social media appearance since dad's death, fans offer support. Watch Malaika Arora rocks a new hairstyle in her latest photos. (Instagram/ Malaika Arora)

Malaika Arora's new hairstyle with soft curtain bangs Sharing a series of photos from her visit to celebrity hairstylist Amit Yashwant, Malaika Arora captioned her post, “Chop chop… naya saal, naya baal (new year, new hair).”

Malaika's new look features soft, voluminous curtain bangs that beautifully frame her face, paired with cascading layers and a rich, warm brunette hue. The haircut adds a touch of effortless glamour and a youthful energy to her appearance. Also read | Experts reveal 5 secrets to long, healthy hair: Balanced diet, scalp care and more

Malaika shares pics of her chic and edgy new look In the images she posted, Malaika can be seen posing for the camera, showcasing her new locks from various angles. She opted for a chic and edgy ensemble to complement her hairstyle, wearing a plunging black bodysuit tucked into high-waisted leather trousers.

Take a closer look at Malaika's hair makeover: