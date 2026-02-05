9 pics of Malaika Arora flaunting her new haircut with soft curtain bangs: ‘Naya saal…’
Malaika Arora rings in February with chic hair transformation, unveils a stunning new cut with soft curtain bangs and cascading layers.
Malaika Arora is starting February 2026 on a fresh and fashionable note. On February 5, the reality TV judge and former VJ took to Instagram to debut a stunning new haircut, proving once again why she's a trendsetter. Also read | Malaika Arora gets a makeover in first social media appearance since dad's death, fans offer support. Watch
Malaika Arora's new hairstyle with soft curtain bangs
Sharing a series of photos from her visit to celebrity hairstylist Amit Yashwant, Malaika Arora captioned her post, “Chop chop… naya saal, naya baal (new year, new hair).”
Malaika's new look features soft, voluminous curtain bangs that beautifully frame her face, paired with cascading layers and a rich, warm brunette hue. The haircut adds a touch of effortless glamour and a youthful energy to her appearance. Also read | Experts reveal 5 secrets to long, healthy hair: Balanced diet, scalp care and more
Malaika shares pics of her chic and edgy new look
In the images she posted, Malaika can be seen posing for the camera, showcasing her new locks from various angles. She opted for a chic and edgy ensemble to complement her hairstyle, wearing a plunging black bodysuit tucked into high-waisted leather trousers.
Take a closer look at Malaika's hair makeover:
Fans and celebs love Malaika's new look
Fans and fellow celebrities alike were quick to shower Malaika with praise. The comments section of her Instagram post was filled with fire and heart-eye emojis, with many admiring her bold and beautiful new look. Actor Shibani Dandekar wrote, “Loooooooove.” A comment read, “Hottie.” Fashion designer Seema Sajdeh said, “Love it.” A comment also read, “Stunning.”
Malaika's hair transformation serves as the perfect inspiration for anyone looking to refresh their style in 2026. Whether it's a dramatic chop or a subtle change like curtain bangs, a new hairstyle can be a powerful way to embrace a fresh start. Click here for details of seven haircuts that are all about cool-girl energy.
