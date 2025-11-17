Experts reveal 5 secrets to long, healthy hair: Balanced diet, scalp care and more

Hair care can vary from person to person. While some believe in natural remedies, others are keen on trying out social media hacks. Amid the multiple products available in the market, consumers often find themselves confused in choosing what is right for them and what is not. But there are several expert tips to care for your hair without breaking the bank. Here are some simple tips you must follow, per The Guardian. Wash your hair twice a week.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Keep the scalp healthy

In order to have healthy hair, treating the scalp well is equally necessary. According to research, the scalp works as a root for the hair and plays a vital role in growing new follicles. To keep the scalp clean, individuals must wash their hair twice a week, as it prevents dandruff.

Use products that work effectively

Among the many products being sold in the market, consumers may find difficulty in opting for the one that works effectively on the scalp and suits their hair type. It is important to consult a dermatologist or only use products recommended by the specialists. Moreover, regular oiling of the scalp can also improve your tresses within months.

Also read: Experts warn against labeling aging as disease, say it may fuel stigma

Eat a balanced diet

Apart from oiling and washing your tresses, maintaining a healthy diet can contribute to growing luscious hair. Consumption of foods with iron, zinc, and vitamin D is effective in keeping the scalp healthy. Dr Sindhuja Sominidi Damodaran, a dermatologist in the hair loss specialty group at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, told The Guardian, “If you have a balanced diet and no deficiencies, there is no need for supplementation.” They further claimed, “Excessive supplementation can lead to other problems, including hair loss.”

Do not tie your hair in tight buns

Keeping the hair tied in a bun or braids for a long time can cause hair loss. Instead of using hair ties all the time, let the hair flow in its natural form. Tying the hair pulls strands, putting constant pressure on the scalp. It can also cause a condition of alopecia. Dr Elyse Love, board-certified dermatologist, revealed to the outlet, “This most commonly affects the frontal hairline but can potentially affect any area of the scalp.”

Also read: From leafy greens to dark chocolate, 5 foods to strengthen immunity in winter

Seek professional help

Some people may suffer from hair conditions that do not go away even after regular oiling and a healthy diet. In such cases, professional help should be sought. Conditions such as alopecia areata can be treated by corticosteroid injections. Hormonal imbalances can also lead to hair loss.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.