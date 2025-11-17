From leafy greens to dark chocolate, 5 foods to strengthen immunity in winter

Winter is the season foodies look forward to. From delicious root vegetables to warm soup and hot chocolate, it is time for the taste buds to enjoy a variety of delicacies. On that note, here is a list of winter-specific comfort foods that will strengthen the immune system and provide a solid defence against flu and cold, as per GoodNet. Dark chocolate can be beneficial for your health this winter.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Leafy greens

There are multiple benefits to eating leafy greens in the winter. Vitamins A, C, and K are abundant in spinach, Swiss chard, and kale. They also have vitamin B, fibre, and antioxidants. To increase calcium and iron, parsley is a wonderful option. These nutrients are crucial for bolstering your immune system, particularly vitamin C.

Root vegetables

Root veggies are perfect for when the temperature drops. Add sweet potatoes, parsnips, and butternut squash to soups, stews, and chiles in soups, stews or other items as they are abundant in Vitamins C, E, A, and K. Add beans to the soup to make it even more substantial and high in fibre. On a cold evening, nothing is more comforting than a plate of roasted root vegetables. Beets, parsnips, and rutabagas are excellent options that become even sweeter when roasted.

Dark chocolate

A small amount of dark chocolate can be part of a healthy winter diet because antioxidants abound in cocoa. Select chocolate that is at least 70 per cent cocoa because it has less sugar than ordinary milk chocolate and has an antioxidant boost. Enjoy a few squares as a treat in the afternoon or melt them into a hot, calming beverage.

Berries and fruits

A natural source of vitamin C, citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits, lemons, limes, and tangerines are in season right before winter arrives. Enjoy a tart grapefruit or sweet orange for breakfast after peeling it.

Berries are another nutrient-dense option. Blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries are rich in fibre, antioxidants, and vitamins C and K1. Blend them into a smoothie or mix them into a bowl of steel-cut oats every morning.

Flavourful spices

Garlic, ginger, and turmeric are a tasty first line of defence for staying healthy during the winter. These three meals help your immune system with their inherent anti-inflammatory qualities.

Add some freshly grated ginger to your tea. Garlic and turmeric are excellent additions to soups and stews.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.