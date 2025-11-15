Skin looking dull lately? Florida neuroscientist shares 3 foods that can make your skin look younger: Fish, chocolate…

If your skin has been looking dull lately, even after trying different skincare routines, the missing piece might be your nutrition. Topicals can only do so much - often, it’s the nutrients you consume that truly support glowing, hydrated, and youthful-looking skin. Certain vitamins, antioxidants, and healthy fats play a key role in collagen production, elasticity, and moisture, all of which keep your skin firm and radiant from within. Want glowing and bouncy skin? Try out Robert's recommendations!(Unsplash)

Robert Love, a Florida-based neuroscientist specialising in Alzheimer’s prevention, has shared three foods you should add to your diet if you want your skin to look younger and more supple. In an Instagram video posted on November 13, the neuroscientist explains that these foods are rich in essential nutrients - including antioxidants and vitamin C - that help support healthy, youthful skin.

Broccoli

According to Robert, broccoli is excellent for the skin because it’s rich in vitamin C, which helps protect the body from free radicals that can cause skin damage. He adds, “Vitamin C is very important in making collagen. Collagen is a protein found in skin, also bones, hair and nails. And what collagen does is increase the elasticity of the skin and that gives the skin ‘the bounce’. And so by having healthy collagen production, that can help keep your skin looking young.”

Omega-3 fatty acids

The neuroscientist notes that research shows people who eat a diet rich in omega-3s tend to have younger-looking skin than those who don’t. He explains, “They increase moisture, so that helps make your skin look young. Also, omega-3s are terrific for your brain. Dr David Smith from Oxford found that those who take omega-3 fish oil supplements and a B complex have a 30 percent reduction in their risk of Alzheimer's disease.”

Robert recommends eating foods high in omega-3s which include wild caught salmon, sardines, and chia seeds.

Robert recommends these foods for glowing skin.(Image generated via ChatGPT)

Chocolate

Robert highlights that chocolate is great for your skin as its high antioxidant content helps improve blood flow and boost skin hydration. He explains, “First, chocolate helps protect your skin because it is rich in antioxidants. Number two, chocolate increases moisture in the skin. And number three, chocolate increases blood flow to the skin. Bonus, the polyphenols in chocolate improve memory in double blind placebo-controlled studies.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.